Chinese, Cambodian legislative bodies' young members hold online exchange

Xinhua) 10:08, May 25, 2021

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Young members of China's top legislature and Cambodian parliament on Monday exchanged views on various topics, including cooperation against COVID-19 and post-pandemic economic recovery, in an online exchange held via video link.

Wang Hongyan, a member of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, called for leveraging the close ties between legislative representatives and the public to pass on the traditional friendship between China and Cambodia and promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

Hun Many, a commission chairperson of the National Assembly of Cambodia, said the youth exchange activity will further advance friendly exchanges and cooperation between the legislative bodies and deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

Chinese and Cambodian legislative bodies have very close cooperation on bilateral and multilateral spheres. Monday's activity marked the first video exchange among young members of the legislative bodies against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)