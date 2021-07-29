Senior Chinese official stresses promoting China-Cambodia cooperation

Xinhua) 10:13, July 29, 2021

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivers a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the second Cambodia-China Think Tank High-level Forum in Beijing, capital of China, July 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday pledged to promote the cooperation between China and Cambodia.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the second Cambodia-China Think Tank High-level Forum in Beijing.

Huang said China is willing to work with Cambodia to deepen strategic communication, continue working hand in hand to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, boost economic and trade cooperation, uphold multilateralism, continue to carry forward China-Cambodia traditional friendship and further promote the building of China-Cambodia community of shared future.

He also called for close cooperation between think tanks of both countries and strengthening discussions and exchanges.

Cambodia's Standing Deputy Prime Minister Bin Chhin also addressed the meeting via video.

Jointly hosted by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the Royal Academy of Cambodia, the forum was attended by over 150 people from both countries.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)