CPC always maintains vigor, vitality: key publication

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has always been able to maintain vigor and vitality, said a key publication.

The publication, titled "The CPC: Its Mission and Contributions," was released on Thursday by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

The CPC has been advancing intra-Party democracy, respecting the principal position of Party members and protecting their democratic rights, and applying intra-Party democracy in elections, decision-making, management and oversight, it noted.

The CPC has faced up to its problems and mistakes and corrected them by upholding the truth, the publication said, noting that through trial and error, the CPC has grown stronger and better, and continues to lead the people forward.

The Party takes resolute measures against all phenomena that may undermine its integrity and progressive nature, it added.

The Party is committed to studying and reviewing, as well as to drawing on good experience from other countries to strengthen its own capability for revolution, reconstruction and reform, said the publication.

After 100 years of hard struggle, the CPC has the courage and ability to carry out self-reform and is able to meet any challenge and withstand any test, the publication said.

The CPC will never change or betray its nature and will always remain dynamic and grow stronger, it noted.

