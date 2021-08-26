CPC striving for realization of ideals: key publication

Xinhua) 10:14, August 26, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has been working tirelessly to realize its ideals, according to a key publication released by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee on Thursday.

Since it was founded in 1921, the Party has never given up on the struggle, whatever hardships, existential trials, or bitter sacrifices it faced, said the document titled "The CPC: Its Mission and Contributions."

These hundred years have seen the CPC fight on, guided by Marxism, and buttressed by firm convictions, an enterprising spirit, and unyielding determination, it noted.

The CPC has upheld Marxism, stayed committed to its ideals and convictions, kept breaking new ground, and defused risks and overcome challenges, according to the document.

On its centennial journey, the CPC has tempered its character with the courage to vanquish formidable enemies, defuse risks, and overcome challenges, the document said, adding this has become the Party's defining quality.

All of its achievements are the results of the hard work of generations of Party members, and the base on which the cause will continue to prosper, the document said.

The success of the Party in the past equips it to face the future with full confidence, according to the document.

