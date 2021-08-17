Home>>
Inflatable labs speed up COVID-19 testing in east China's Yangzhou
(Xinhua) 08:19, August 17, 2021
Two makeshift inflatable labs have been built in the city of Yangzhou, eastern China's Jiangsu Province, which are capable of testing up to 1.5 million people a day for COVID-19. Check out how they work.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- China’s open and transparent approach says no to US politicization of virus origin tracing
- Over 1.86 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
- Chinese mainland reports 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- US terrorist-like pressure campaign to trace virus origin infringes on scientific principles
- Over 1.85 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.