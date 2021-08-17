Inflatable labs speed up COVID-19 testing in east China's Yangzhou

August 17, 2021

Two makeshift inflatable labs have been built in the city of Yangzhou, eastern China's Jiangsu Province, which are capable of testing up to 1.5 million people a day for COVID-19. Check out how they work.

