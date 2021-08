We Are China

Scenery of mist-shrouded Mount Huashan in Weinan, Shaanxi

Xinhua) 14:44, August 15, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 14, 2021 shows the mist-shrouded Mount Huashan in Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

