Dance show: Guardian Warriors of Longmen
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:24, August 14, 2021
This dance not only shows Longmen music performers and flying apsaras, but also recreates the image of Longmen guardian warriors. Using AR technology, the dance presents the lively images of guardian warriors in the Longmen Grottoes.
Based on the latest research from the grottoes, the show restores the original colors of Fengxian Temple, revealing the colorful culture of the grottoes to the world.
This dance show is part of the Magical Trip on Qixi series, which aired on Henan TV today.
