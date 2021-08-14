China's Red Cross sends aid to flood-hit Hubei

Xinhua) 13:10, August 14, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has initiated an emergency response and sent relief materials and funds to the flood-hit areas of central China's Hubei Province, the organization said Friday.

The materials included tents and household relief kits, the RCSC said in a statement, adding that a working team has been sent to the town of Liulin, one of the hardest-hit areas, to inspect the situation and help local Red Cross organizations conduct relief work.

Heavy downpours in the province have affected more than 100,000 residents since Aug. 8, causing blackouts, disrupting communications and leaving people stranded in parts of the province. Enditem

