China's Red Cross foundation receives 400 mln yuan for flood-hit Henan

Xinhua) 08:52, August 13, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Red Cross Foundation (CRCF) said it received over 400 million yuan (about 61.8 million U.S. dollars) in money and materials as aid for central China's Henan Province, which was hit by severe rainfall and floods last month.

Over 365 million yuan was spent on disaster relief supplies, rescue operations, medical equipment and services, epidemic prevention materials, and reconstruction of schools, among others, according to the CRCF.

The CRCF said it received over 67.3 million yuan through 1.84 million donations via online charity platforms' crowd funding projects, a record-high amount of its kind for the foundation.

