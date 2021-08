China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Bangladesh

August 14, 2021

A batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrives at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Aug. 13, 2021. The Bangladeshi government has received another batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government. (Xinhua)

