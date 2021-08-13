Home>>
China at "low risk" of developing large-scale COVID-19 outbreak: official
(Xinhua) 16:54, August 13, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- China is at a "low risk" of developing a nationwide, large-scale COVID-19 outbreak, as the recent resurgence of the epidemic since late July has been generally under control, a health official said on Friday.
As of Thursday, over 1,280 locally transmitted cases had been reported in 48 cities across 18 provincial-level regions. Among the cities, 36 have reported no new cases for more than five consecutive days, said He Qinghua, an official with the National Health Commission, at a press conference held in Beijing.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China steps up punishment for breaching COVID-19 prevention measures
- China's health authority updates instructions on wearing medical masks
- Over 777 mln people in China complete COVID-19 vaccination
- Chinese mainland reports 47 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Commentary: Shifting blame cannot hide U.S. "Waterloo" in fighting pandemic
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.