Over 777 mln people in China complete COVID-19 vaccination
(Xinhua) 15:48, August 13, 2021
A student receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination point in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 12, 2021. (Photo by Yang Wukui/Xinhua)
BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- More than 777 million people in China had completed COVID-19 vaccination by Thursday, a health official said Friday.
Over 1.83 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Thursday, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference.
