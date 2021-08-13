Over 777 mln people in China complete COVID-19 vaccination

A student receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination point in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 12, 2021. (Photo by Yang Wukui/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- More than 777 million people in China had completed COVID-19 vaccination by Thursday, a health official said Friday.

Over 1.83 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Thursday, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

