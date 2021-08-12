Over 40 pct of employed in China are women: white paper

Xinhua) 13:07, August 12, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- More than 40 percent of the employed in China are women, according to a white paper released Thursday.

Titled "Moderate Prosperity in All Respects: Another Milestone Achieved in China's Human Rights," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)