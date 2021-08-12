China lifts nearly 99 mln rural poor out of poverty in 8 yrs: white paper

Xinhua) 13:02, August 12, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- By the end of 2020, China had lifted all the 98.99 million rural residents living below the current poverty line out of poverty after eight years of efforts, according to a white paper.

Titled "Moderate Prosperity in All Respects: Another Milestone Achieved in China's Human Rights," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday.

