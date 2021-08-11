Mainland spokesperson warns against DPP's collusion with external forces to seek "independence"

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Any attempt by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority to seek "Taiwan independence" by colluding with external forces is futile and doomed to fail, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the statement in response to a query on Tsai Ing-wen's interview with Japanese media, in which she spread the word on "Taiwan independence" and exaggerated the so-called mainland military threat to Taiwan.

Ma reiterated that there is only one China and that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China's territory, and said no individual or force can change this fact.

