14th "Longyuan Mulilo Cup · Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition held in South Africa

The finals for middle school students' 14th "Longyuan Mulilo Cup · Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition in South Africa was held both offline and online on Aug. 6, which was widely welcomed by South African middle school students and the country’s educational community.

Eleven contestants from eight high schools in South Africa participated in the competition. Two winners will fly to China for the world finals in October representing South Africa, selected based on the scores awarded for their speeches on the theme of "Chasing Dreams in Chinese, Living Up to Youth", along with a talent show on the theme of Chinese culture and a Chinese writing test.

Lisa De Man (Ma Lisha) from Fairmont High School and Khensani Motsepe (Mo Shanni) from Pretoria Chinese School won first and second place, respectively.

The competition was hosted by the Cape Academy of Mathematics, Science and Technology and sponsored by the Chinese enterprise Longyuan Mulilo together with the South Africa China Economic and Trade Association.

