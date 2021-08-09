Beijing Railway employs phone-like device to check passengers’ body temperatures

People's Daily Online) 16:50, August 09, 2021

(Photo/Media Convergence Center of China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd.)

The Beijing Group of China Railway, the country’s official railway operator, has introduced a phone-like device with which train attendants can measure the body temperatures of passengers in the same way as snapping a picture.

Installed with a thermal infrared fever screening system, the device reduces the risk of passing over a potential COVID-19 infection and allows train attendants to carry out body temperature checks without taking up too much of passengers’ time.

The temperature-checking process is carried out randomly every three hours, as well as before the trains arrive at each destination, with the train attendants able to conveniently check the body temperatures of all passengers.

To strengthen epidemic prevention and control, the train cabins are disinfected on a regular basis, and certain key facilities, such as the door handles and water faucets in onboard restrooms, are disinfected once every hour. The trains are also equipped with epidemic prevention kits that comprise facial masks and protective suits.

