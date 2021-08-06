Yantai starts second round of nucleic acid testing citywide

Xinhua) 10:32, August 06, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample for a COVID-19 test at a testing site in Laishan District of Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 5, 2021. Yantai has started the second round of nucleic acid testing citywide for possible COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic infections. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

