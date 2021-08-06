Wuhan lab leak theory not confirmed by House Foreign Affairs Committee: U.S. media

Xinhua) 10:15, August 06, 2021

Photo taken on June 17, 2021 shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The claim that House Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States concluded the coronavirus leaked from a Wuhan lab was dismissed in a fact-check report by the U.S. news magazine Newsweek on Tuesday.

The report said that the claim came after the addendum of the origins of COVID-19 report had been released, which was the result of a committee minority staff investigation led by Michael McCaul, a ranking member of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee.

However, the addendum was not representative of the views of the entire House Foreign Affairs Committee, but of minority Republican staff led by McCaul, according to the report.

