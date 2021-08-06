Latest COVID-19 outbreak in China can be soon contained: health official

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The latest resurgence of COVID-19 in China can be effectively contained in a short time if response measures are strictly enforced, a health official said Thursday.

"The COVID-19 epidemic in China is controllable now," said He Qinghua, a senior official with the National Health Commission, at a press conference in Beijing.

He acknowledged that the current wave of cases is more complicated and has put some strain on response efforts since it has multiple imported sources and has affected a wide range of places and people.

He noted that the governments of all affected places have adopted rigorous anti-epidemic measures, following a national epidemic control scheme and taking into account local situations.

