Colored relief paintings inside high official tomb in Cairo, Egypt
(Xinhua) 10:38, August 04, 2021
Photo taken on Aug. 3, 2021 shows a colored relief painting inside a high official tomb in Saqqara district, south of Cairo, Egypt. The Saqqara area about 30 kilometers south of Cairo is home to numerous pyramids and a number of beautifully decorated mastaba tombs, in which many colored relief paintings depicting ancient Egyptian daily life are preserved. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
