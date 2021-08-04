Home>>
Factories in Ningxiang promote production with strict epidemic prevention measures
(Xinhua) 10:09, August 04, 2021
A staff member gets her temperature checked before entering a workshop of a company in Ningxiang, Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 3, 2021. Many factories in Ningxiang have steadily promoted production with strict epidemic prevention measures. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
