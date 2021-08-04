We Are China

China's Zhengzhou steps up epidemic prevention, control measures

Xinhua) 09:42, August 04, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid test in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 2, 2021.(Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Zhengzhou, the capital of central China's Henan Province, has tightened epidemic prevention and control measures after a recent resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

Zhengzhou designated one area as high-risk and six as medium-risk for COVID-19 from Tuesday.

By 6 p.m. Monday, the city had reported 13 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 50 asymptomatic carriers.

Zhengzhou launched citywide nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 on Sunday and over 9.8 million people had been sampled as of 6 p.m. Monday.

