China to further boost sports, exercise among public

Xinhua) 09:47, August 04, 2021

Citizens do physical exercise at Guanshanhu Park in Guiyang City, Guizhou Province, July 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will further promote sports and exercise among its people in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, according to a circular issued by the State Council.

The country aims to further improve the public service system for sports and exercise, make it more convenient for people to participate in physical activities, and ignite the public's enthusiasm for sports, the circular noted.

According to the circular, China will have 38.5 percent of its population participating regularly in physical activity by 2025.

To achieve these goals, the circular listed eight objectives, including stepping up development of public sports venues and facilities, hosting more public sports games and competitions, and advancing high-quality development of the sports industry, among others.

The circular urged local governments above the county level to include the development of public sports and physical exercise in the master plan for the region's social and economic development.

