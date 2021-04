In pics: CBA 53rd round

Xinhua) April 06, 2021

Han Dejun (L) of Liaoning Flying Leopards vies with Dominique Jones of Jilin Northeast Tigers during the 53rd round match between Liaoning Flying Leopards and Jilin Northeast Tigers at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

