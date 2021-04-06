China claims first victory in men's curling worlds

April 06, 2021

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Xinhua) -- China edged Denmark 6-5 in the 10th round for its first win at the ongoing world men's curling championship held in Calgary on Monday.

Although when the Chinese players took to the court later in the 11th round against the Netherlands, the team suffered another defeat losing 10-2.

China opened the match against Denmark with a hit to score two points in the first end. But it was a tight match as the teams were tied at 5-5 after the ninth end. In the tenth end, China skipper Zou Qiang drew his final stone onto the button inside two Danish counters to score one point for a 6-5 win.

Against the Netherlands, China underperformed and trailed 8-1 by the fifth end break. The Dutch squad scored two more points in the seventh end for a 10-2 lead and China conceded the match.

It was also the Netherlands' first win at the world championship.

