Guangzhou edges Tianjin in OT, Beijing beats Sichuan

Xinhua) 14:41, March 28, 2021

Lei Meng (front R) of Beijing Ducks breaks through during the 49th round match between Beijing Ducks and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

ZHUJI, China, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Zhu Mingzhen hit his buzz-beating 3-pointer in overtime, helping the Guangzhou Loong Lions edge Tianjin Pioneers 112-111, while the Guangdong Southern Tigers eased past the Shanxi Loongs 119-91 for its sixth straight win in the 2020-21 regular season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Saturday.

With a clutch of 3-pointers from both sides, Guangzhou and Tianjin traded leads throughout. A tight first half witnessed Guangzhou take a seven-point advantage into the break at 49-42, then the two teams played tit for tat and levelled at 95-95 to enter the overtime.

Thanks to Dallas Moore's assist, Zhu shone in Guangzhou's overtime victory, finishing with 24 points and five rebounds. Tianjin's Shi Deshuai notched the game-high 27 points and 11 rebounds.

With six players scoring double figures, Guangdong maintained its lead on the standings when Marshon Brooks contributed 37 points. Hu Mingxuan had 15 points and four rebounds while Xu Jie made 11 points for Guangdong.

In other three games on Saturday, Zhejiang Lions defeated Shenzhen Aviators 103-99, Zhejiang Golden Bulls grabbed a 10-game winning streak by overwhelming Fujian Sturgeons 121-107, and Beijing Ducks climbed to the 8th position after beating Sichuan Blue Whales 96-86.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)