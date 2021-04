17 players of NHL's Vancouver Canucks reported on COVID-19 protocol list

Xinhua) 15:35, April 06, 2021

A resident leaves a souvenir shop of Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, April 5, 2021. National Hockey League (NHL)'s Vancouver Canucks declared an outbreak where 17 of 22 players were reported on COVID-19 protocol list as of Monday afternoon. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

