Ten Q&As on Origin Studying of the COVID-19

People's Daily Online) 09:43, August 04, 2021

Q: What is China-WHO report of joint study? What are its conclusions?

A: From January 14 to February 10 this year, Chinese experts and international experts from the WHO and ten countries formed a joint team and conducted joint research for 28 days in Wuhan. The Chinese side offered necessary facilitation for the team's work, fully demonstrating its openness, transparency and responsible attitude. On 30 March in Geneva, the WHO released the report of the joint study, reaching clear conclusions that COVID-19 introduction through a laboratory incident is "extremely unlikely" and introduction through an intermediate host is "likely to very likely". The report highlights the importance to investigate early cases in different countries.

The report also put forward a series of recommendations for future researches, including,

developing a comprehensive information database,

conducting further retrospective and systematic research around earlier cases and possible hosts,

land analyzing the different role of the cold chain in the possible introduction and spread of the virus.

Governments, scientists, media outlets around the world have paid great attention to the report. Over the past few months since the report was released, more and more scientific evidence has proved it to be a valuable and authoritative report that stands the test of science and time. The conclusions of the report are scientific and they were made on the basis of scientific principles.

Source: Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)