Please make a reply, Fort Detrick

Ecns.cn) 17:03, July 23, 2021

Fort Detrick, dubbed "the center of the U.S. government's darkest experiments" by Politico Magazine, suddenly shut down for "national security reasons" in July 2019, when a large-scale e-cigarette disease broke out in Wisconsin State.

Since patients of e-cigarette disease shared similar symptoms with those confirmed carrying COVID-19, and lab specimens had disappeared from the Fort Detrick lab in the early 1990s, it's natural for people to link the e-cigarette disease with COVID-19 due to the lab’s closure.

The international community has every reason to ask Fort Detrick lab to answer the questions concerned. (John Lee)

