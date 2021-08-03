Chinese regulator probes auto chip dealers suspected of price gouging

Xinhua) 14:48, August 03, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's top market watchdog has launched an investigation against auto chip dealers over suspicions of price gouging to address issues including price hyping in the market.

China's State Administration For Market Regulation said it will continue to monitor market price order of major products such as chips, further strengthen supervision and law enforcement, and punish illegal acts such as hoarding, price hyping and price collusion.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)