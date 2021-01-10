Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 10, 2021
Chinese automaker JAC reports rising sales in 2020

(Xinhua)    09:10, January 10, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp., Ltd. (JAC) registered rising sales in 2020, according to the company.

JAC sold a total of 453,361 vehicles last year, up 7.63 percent year on year, the company said in a statement filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

In December alone, the company's sales stood at 36,629 units, with a yearly increase of 6.3 percent.

Shares of the Shanghai-listed automaker dipped 0.52 percent to close at 11.44 yuan (about 1.77 U.S. dollars) per share on Friday. 

