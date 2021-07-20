Chinese automaker developing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

Xinhua) 17:01, July 20, 2021

Great Wall Motors (GWM), China's leading sport utility vehicle and pickup manufacturer, is developing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles amid the country's new energy vehicle (NEV) boom.

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China more than doubled in the first half of the year as production and demand continued to recover, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed on Friday.

Total NEV sales grew 201.5 percent year on year to reach over 1.2 million in the January-June period, equal to total sales in 2019, the CAAM data shows.

