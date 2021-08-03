PTU hijacks Hong Kong's education sector: Carrie Lam

Xinhua)

HONG KONG, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said Monday that the Hong Kong Professional Teachers' Union (PTU) has hijacked the education sector in Hong Kong and she supports the Education Bureau of the HKSAR government in cutting working relations with it.

Lam said at a press conference that the PTU has deviated from its duties, violated professional ethics, and let anti-government sentiment spread to campuses.

Thousands of students were involved in the social unrest in 2019 and some teachers were even arrested for organizing or participating in illegal activities, Lam said.

Hong Kong's education sector has problems and efforts must be made to correct the wrongs, she said.

Lam stressed that no one can touch the red line of the national security law in Hong Kong and any violations will be seriously punished.

