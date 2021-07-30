Man sentenced to 9 years in jail for inciting secession, terrorism in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 15:57, July 30, 2021

HONG KONG, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A man was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday in Hong Kong after being found guilty of inciting others to commit secession and engaging in terrorist activities.

Tong Ying-kit, 24, became the first person jailed for breaching the national security law in Hong Kong that took effect on June 30, 2020.

Tong rode a motorcycle with a flag bearing a "Hong Kong independence" slogan into police lines in Wan Chai on July 1, 2020, which caused serious injuries to three police officers.

