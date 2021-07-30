Home>>
Man sentenced to 9 years in jail for inciting secession, terrorism in Hong Kong
(Xinhua) 15:57, July 30, 2021
HONG KONG, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A man was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday in Hong Kong after being found guilty of inciting others to commit secession and engaging in terrorist activities.
Tong Ying-kit, 24, became the first person jailed for breaching the national security law in Hong Kong that took effect on June 30, 2020.
Tong rode a motorcycle with a flag bearing a "Hong Kong independence" slogan into police lines in Wan Chai on July 1, 2020, which caused serious injuries to three police officers.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Man found guilty of secession, terrorism in Hong Kong
- ICAC charges 3 for illegal conduct of incurring election expenses at 2016 HKSAR LegCo election
- Liaison office of central gov't, HKSAR chief executive congratulate Cheung Ka-long on winning Olympic gold medal
- Young people driving hanfu revival in daily life find self-identity in Hong Kong
- Over 3 mln people get at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot in Hong Kong
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.