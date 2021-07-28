Man found guilty of secession, terrorism in Hong Kong
HONG KONG, July 27 (Xinhua) -- A man was convicted of inciting others to commit secession and engaging in terrorist activities on Tuesday in Hong Kong.
Three judges of Hong Kong's High Court made the ruling on the first case concerning violations of the national security law in Hong Kong since the law took effect on June 30, 2020.
The defendant named Tong Ying-kit rode a motorcycle carrying a flag of "Hong Kong independence" and breached police lines in Wan Chai on July 1, 2020, which caused serious injuries to three police officers.
The court said that Tong intended to incite secession by showing the flag and his storming of police lines challenged the rule of law, endangered public security and was aimed at delivering political purposes by threatening the public.
The case was adjourned to Thursday for the judges to hear mitigation of the defendant.
