Over 3 mln people get at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 10:47, July 26, 2021

A staff member checks tags on vials of COVID-19 vaccine at a packing line of Sinovac Life Sciences Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

HONG KONG, July 25 (Xinhua) -- More than 3 million people in Hong Kong have taken at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccines, accounting for 44.2 percent of the eligible population.

Hong Kong's vaccine rollout started on Feb. 26 and some 2.21 million people have been fully vaccinated, official data showed.

Secretary for Food and Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government Sophia Chan said it is encouraging that residents are actively getting the vaccines and urged more people, in particular the aged, to participate in the vaccination program.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Sunday reported three new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally in Hong Kong to 11,978.

According to the CHP, a total of 25 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including 24 imported cases and one import-related case.

