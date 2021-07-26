Zimbabwe receives more COVID-19 vaccines from China

HARARE, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwe on Sunday received the sixth batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China as the southern African country ramps up its inoculation drive to tame the spread of COVID-19.

The latest delivery of Sinovac vaccines comes at a time when the country is scaling up its vaccination program in the wake of the third wave of infections that has pushed the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to over 3,000.

To date, Zimbabwe has recorded 97,277 COVID-19 cases, including 64,628 recoveries.

An additional shipment of vaccine doses from China is expected on Thursday and another batch of doses will be delivered in August, according to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.

The country is targeting to inoculate at least 10 million of its approximately 14 million citizens by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity.

