COVID-19 lab leak theory goes against science: experts
The "Wuhan lab-leak" theory has been questioned and refuted by experts as against science.
Controversial and non-scientific speculations regarding the COVID-19 lab leak theory are "unfounded," a commentary recently published by the Ethiopian Herald has argued.
The commentary, entitled "The Truth About the Origin of COVID-19-Coronavirus," was written by Alemayehu Godana Birhanu, an assistant professor of medical biotechnology at the Institute of Biotechnology at the Addis Ababa University.
The article strongly disputed the COVID-19 lab leak theory, saying that "It should be emphasized being the first to report the virus does not mean that Wuhan is its origin."
An official from China's National Health Commission said the claim that the SARS-CoV-2 leaked from a Wuhan lab goes against science.
