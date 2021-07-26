Inspection points temporarily set up at highways around Nanjing for epidemic prevention

Xinhua) 10:32, July 26, 2021

An announcement of epidemic prevention and control is seen at Xishanqiao Toll Station on an expressway in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 25, 2021. Starting from 7 a.m. Sunday local time, a total of 68 inspection points were temporarily set up at highways on the city border around Nanjing. The municipal government has urged residents not to leave the city unless necessary. By Saturday, the number of locally transmitted confirmed cases in the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Nanjing had risen to 37, with another 20 asymptomatic cases, according to the Nanjing municipal health commission. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)