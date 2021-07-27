ICAC charges 3 for illegal conduct of incurring election expenses at 2016 HKSAR LegCo election

Photo taken on Jan. 11, 2017 shows the headquarters of the Independent Commission Against Corruption in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

HONG KONG, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) on Monday charged three people, including Benny Tai Yiu-ting, for engaging in illegal conduct at the 2016 Legislative Council (LegCo) General Election of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Tai, along with Ip Kim-ching and Sek Sau-ching, was accused of violating the Elections (Corrupt and Illegal Conduct) Ordinance (ECICO). The charges allege that the three people, not being candidates or election expense agents of any candidates, placed six advertisements in Ming Pao Daily News and the then Apple Daily by incurring election expenses totalling more than 253,000 Hong Kong dollars (about 32,532 U.S. dollars) through The Eggs Alliance Company Limited.

The defendants jointly face four counts of engaging in illegal conduct at an election by incurring election expense, contrary to Section 23(1) of the ECICO. They will appear in the Eastern Magistrates' Courts on Friday, pending the transfer of the case to the District Court for plea.

The ICAC investigation arose from complaints alleging breaches of the ECICO, and the Registration and Electoral Office has rendered full assistance to the ICAC during its investigation into the case.

The ICAC has launched education and publicity campaigns to remind candidates, election agents and voters to abide by the ECICO in the upcoming public elections. Candidates, election helpers and others are also reminded the legal requirements about incurring election expenses.

