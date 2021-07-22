Forum held in Hong Kong to promote cultural exchanges between East, West

Xinhua) 10:49, July 22, 2021

Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), addresses a forum on promoting cultural exchanges between the East and the West in Hong Kong, south China, July 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

HONG KONG, July 21 (Xinhua) -- A forum was held Wednesday in Hong Kong on promoting cultural exchanges between the East and the West.

Participants of the event said that rich cultural assets can enhance Hong Kong's status as an international metropolis, make it more livable and create high-quality employment opportunities for the young generation.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is encouraged to develop into an international hub for cultural exchanges in the country's new five-year plan.

When speaking at the forum, HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam vowed more efforts to improve cultural exchanges.

Hong Kong will build more world-class cultural facilities, forge closer relationships with overseas institutions, improve exchanges between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland, make good use of new technologies and cultivate more talent, Lam said.

Lam also stressed the significance of improving national identity among young people.

The central support for Hong Kong in promoting international cultural exchanges responds to the urgent development needs of Hong Kong and will help it cultivate a new advantage, Chinese Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism Zhang Xu said.

Lu Xinning, deputy head of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, said Hong Kong needs to strengthen its cultural strength and produce more masterpieces to serve as an East-West culture bridge.

