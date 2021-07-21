Carrie Lam sees Hong Kong, Bohai economic rim complementary in development

Xinhua) 09:50, July 21, 2021

HONG KONG, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said on Tuesday that under the Belt and Road Initiative, the positioning of Hong Kong and the economic zone of the Bohai Rim can be complementary and the two can achieve coordinated development.

Giving a video speech at a forum, Lam said Hong Kong has closer ties with Southeast Asian countries, while the Bohai Rim has frequent exchanges with Northeast Asian countries. The enterprises of Hong Kong and the Bohai Rim can leverage each other's geographical advantages to open up more business opportunities.

Lam said that the Bohai Rim is one of the key development areas of the country. Hong Kong has been cooperating closely with various provinces and cities in the Bohai Rim in economy, trade and investment.

Hong Kong is not only the largest source of foreign investment in the Bohai Rim, but also provides an excellent platform to assist enterprises in the Bohai Rim to expand overseas business and go public for financing, she added.

Lam said that Hong Kong will fully be involved in the overall development of the country. Entrepreneurs of the Bohai Rim can make full use of related opportunities and advantages of Hong Kong to promote industrial development.

