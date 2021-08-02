First verdict shows the national security law in HK shall never be played with

File photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows a billboard promoting the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in the Central district in Hong Kong. (Photo/Xinhua)

The first verdict under the National Security Law for Hong Kong warned people who "disrupted and damaged Hong Kong society" that the rule of law is never to be played with, and those who go against the laws shall never escape punishment.

On July 30, the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region announced that Leon Tong Ying-kit had been sentenced to nine years in prison for inciting others to split the country and terrorist activities. This judgment strongly demonstrates the rule of law and justice, establishes legal authority that cannot be challenged, and once again warns the small group of people, who are vainly trying to "disrupt and damage Hong Kong society", that China’s strong will to safeguard national sovereignty, security and developing interests cannot be shaken. The historical trend from chaos to governance, from governance to revival of Hong Kong is unchangeable.

On July 1st last year, the day after the National Security Law for Hong Kong came into effect, Leon Tong Ying-kit drove a motorcycle with violent flags inciting “Hong Kong independence” deliberately crashing into the police line and knocked down three police officers. His behavior involves serious violence and it is a dangerous activity that seriously endangers public safety and causes serious harm to society. The police cited the National Security Law for Hong Kong and charged Leon Tong Ying-kit with the crime of inciting others to split the country and terrorist activities. He became the first person convicted under the National Security Law for Hong Kong.

Hong Kong is a society ruled by law, where the laws must be observed and law-breakers must be prosecuted. The delinquency in the case is conclusive. The judgment of the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is in line with the legislative intent of the HKSAR’s National Security Law to safeguard national sovereignty, security and prohibit incitement to “Hong Kong independence”.

Since the implementation of the National Security Law for Hong Kong from a year ago, Hong Kong citizens’ legal rights and freedoms have been fully protected, and the rule of law and judicial independence have been intact. Moreover, the people have regained a peaceful life, and social justice has been served. Facts have proved that the the National Security Law for Hong Kong protects Hong Kong’s society safety and stability, and it is a proper law to help “One country, Two systems” stable and far-reaching.

The National Security Law takes root in Hong Kong and will surely exert a further effect on curbing crime. It also plays an important role in safeguarding national sovereignty and security, maintaining Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, ensuring the stability and long-term development of "One Country, Two Systems", and illuminating the road to Hong Kong's vigorous development.

