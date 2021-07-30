In pics: Better roads lead to better lives in Hunan

Photo shows winding mountain roads in Tashan Yao autonomous township in Changning city, central China’s Hunan Province. In recent years, Changning has vigorously advanced construction of roads in rural areas, incorporating mountainous villages and riverside villages into the road network. The roads have greatly satisfied local people’s demand for transportation, allowed for agricultural products to be delivered to more places, and promoted rural tourism, paving the way for rural rejuvenation. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

