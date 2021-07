On July 22,2021 “BMW’s Chinese Cultural Journey Yunnan Visit Activity” officially started in Pu’er City, Yunnan Province. The theme of this activity is “Explore the Canghai Sea of Ancient Yunnan, the Spiritual Home of Pluralistic Integration”. It will focus on the two routes of the east and west and six cultural themes to conduct in-depth visits to the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Yunnan Province.