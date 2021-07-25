We Are China

A peek into horrors of Fort Detrick, America's top bio-weapon research base

Xinhua) 09:19, July 25, 2021

A peek into horrors of Fort Detrick, top U.S. bio-weapon research base:

It once had the right to use humans for experiments & "a license to kill"

It hired Nazi concentration camp "doctors" & Japanese biological warlord from notorious Unit 731

-- Brown University expert

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)