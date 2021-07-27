We Are China

Ma Long competes during men's singles round 3 match of table tennis at Tokyo 2020

Xinhua) 14:08, July 27, 2021

Ma Long of China competes during the men's singles round 3 match of table tennis at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

