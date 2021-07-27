Home>>
Ma Long competes during men's singles round 3 match of table tennis at Tokyo 2020
(Xinhua) 14:08, July 27, 2021
Ma Long of China competes during the men's singles round 3 match of table tennis at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- US shooter English wins women's skeet at Tokyo Olympics
- Tokyo 2020 women's volleyball preliminary round: China vs. U.S.
- Japan move top of medal tally, Diaz makes history for Philippines
- Cheung wins 1st Olympic fencing gold medal for China's Hong Kong at Tokyo Games
- Wang Jianjiahe sets Asian record as women's 1500m freestyle debuts at Olympics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.