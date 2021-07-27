Home>>
Tokyo 2020 women's volleyball preliminary round: China vs. U.S.
(Xinhua) 13:03, July 27, 2021
Lang Ping (C), head coach of China's women's volleyball team, gives instructions to players before the women's volleyball preliminary round match between China and the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Japan move top of medal tally, Diaz makes history for Philippines
- Cheung wins 1st Olympic fencing gold medal for China's Hong Kong at Tokyo Games
- Wang Jianjiahe sets Asian record as women's 1500m freestyle debuts at Olympics
- Highlights of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on day 3
- Chinese mixed doubles pairs advance to Olympic badminton quarterfinals
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.