Tokyo 2020 women's volleyball preliminary round: China vs. U.S.

Xinhua) 13:03, July 27, 2021

Lang Ping (C), head coach of China's women's volleyball team, gives instructions to players before the women's volleyball preliminary round match between China and the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

