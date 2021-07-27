US shooter English wins women's skeet at Tokyo Olympics

Gold medalist Amber English of the United States poses for photos after the skeet women's final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

TOKYO, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Amber English of the United States survived the duel against Italian Diana Bacosi to win the women's skeet gold at the Tokyo Olympics here on Monday.

Thanks to a more stable performance, English set a new Olympic record of 56 hits.

Bacosi, who had a tremendous start missing only one of her first 35 shots, had to settle for a silver with 55 hits.

China's world record holder Wei Meng missed the target three times in the first 20 shots and took the bronze medal.

